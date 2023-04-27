Two men due in court charged with fraud offences including impersonating gardaí

Two men are due in court this morning, charged with fraud offences including impersonating gardaí.

Earlier this week investigators seized cash, several cars and high value watches following an operation that targeted a gang accused of impersonating officers.

Gardaí from the Garda Eastern Region carried out six searches in three counties and arrested five people on Tuesday morning.

During the course of the searches, €3,000 in cash was seized, as well as five vehicles and three Rolex watches. Gardaí said various other items of “evidential value” were also recovered.

“This morning, Tuesday April 25, 2023, gardaí from the Garda Eastern Region investigating the activities of a criminal gang involved in theft and fraud by impersonating members of An Garda Síochána arrested five persons, (two males in their 30s, a male in his 50s, a male in his 60s and a female in their 50s),” a gardaí said in a statement.

An incident room was established at Kilkenny Garda Station as investigations continued.

Gardaí have confirmed this morning that the woman (50s) and two of the men, aged in their 30s and 60s, who were arrested have been released without charge and that files are being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Two men, aged in their 30s and 50s, have been charged and will appear before Kilkenny District Court this morning.