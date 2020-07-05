Two men die in Tipperary diving tragedy

Two men have died while diving at a quarry in Co Tipperary earlier today.

The tragedy unfolded at a quarry in Portroe, around 1.30pm.



It’s understood the quarry is used as a diving centre run by a local diving club.

Details of the victims are unknown at this time, however gardai confirmed that one of the casualties is a man in his 30s.

The two bodies have been removed from the scene to University Hospital Limerick where post-mortems are expected to take place later.



A major search and rescue operation swung into place involving Killaloe Coastguard, Doolin Coastguard, gardai, and ambulance personnel.



The Shannon based Coast Guard Search and Rescue Helicopter was also tasked as part of the emergency call but was stood down after the bodies of both divers were recovered pronounced dead at the scene.



A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí attended an incident in Portroe, Co. Tipperary where two males have drowned.



“The males are believed to have been diving when they got into trouble at approximately 1:30pm.”



“The bodies of both men have been removed to Limerick University Hospital where (post-mortems) are due to take place.“



Garda sources said they were treating the incident as a “tragic accident”.

Officials from the diving centre were not immediately available for comment.

