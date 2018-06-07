Two men die in separate swimming incidents on Lough Derg

Two men have died in separate incidents after swimming in Lough Derg.

Two men have died in separate incidents after swimming in Lough Derg.

A man in his 40s, named locally as Ger O'Donnell, drowned while swimming in the lake near Portumna, Co Galway, on Tuesday evening.

It is understood the alarm was raised at around 6pm and his body was recovered by rescuers at 10pm. Reacting to the tragedy, local Fianna Fáil TD Anne Rabbitte said her thoughts were with Mr O'Donnell's family.

"I really feel for the family that they have lost a son, a brother and an uncle," Ms Rabbitte said. She said the atmosphere was "very raw" following the tragedy in Knockanean, Co Clare, where Shay Moloney (15) and Jack Kenneally (15) both drowned.

Around the same time as the tragedy in Co Galway was unfolding on Tuesday, emergency services were alerted to a separate incident at Terryglass, north Tipperary. It is believed a man became ill after swimming in the water, and may have suffered a heart attack.

He has been named locally as John Early and was a local businessman in Terryglass, but is understood to be originally from Dublin.

Irish Independent