Two men die in separate road crashes at weekend

Two men have died in separate road crashes at the weekend.

A man in his 40s was killed yesterday when the car he was driving crashed into a wall on the R127 between Skerries and Lusk in north Co Dublin.

The crash occurred shortly after noon and no other vehicle is believed to have been involved.

The man’s body was taken to James Connolly Memorial Hospital in Blanchardstown where a post mortem examination was due to take place. The road was closed for a time as forensic accident investigators examined the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 11.45am and 12.15pm to contact them at Balbriggan garda station, or any garda station.

They have also asked that anyone who was driving in the area at the time, and who has dash-cam footage, to make it available to gardaí.

Meanwhile, another man also lost his life after his motorcycle crashed in Co Tipperary about 2.10pm on Saturday.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on the R497 in Reiska, Kilcommon. When gardaí arrived at the scene, they found the motorcycle in a ditch.

The man’s body was removed to the mortuary in Templemore, where a post mortem examination was due to take place.

Gardaí at Thurles are appealing for any witnesses or for anyone with information about the incident to contact them on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or to contact any garda station.

Irish Independent