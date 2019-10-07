Two men die after aeroplane crashes in field

Two men have died after their light aircraft crashed into a Co Wexford field yesterday evening.

Emergency services were alerted to the serious incident in Gibletstown, near Duncormick, at around 5.45pm.

An eyewitness who saw the aircraft approach the area said there was a sudden "explosion".

"The aircraft appeared to be gliding through the air and suddenly there was an explosion. The aircraft landed in a field which is close to the seaside area of Cullenstown," he said.

The man immediately raised the alarm and a significant emergency response, co-ordinated by gardaí in Waterford, was launched.

The Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 117 was deployed to the scene and circled above the crash site for around an hour.

A ground unit from Kilmore Quay Coast Guard was also deployed and assisted gardaí in cordoning off the scene until investigators arrived.

The two passengers, both males, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Last night their bodies were removed from the wreckage and brought to a nearby hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Gardaí are in the process of informing their next of kin as well as extended family, and their identities are not being released until that process is complete.

The two-seater light aircraft is understood to have earlier taken off from an airfield at Ardinagh, Taghmon, a short distance from the crash site.

Four inspectors from the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) were expected at the site after 9pm last night to carry out preliminary examinations in relation to the incident. They are expected to return to the scene of the crash this morning to carry out a site survey.

A co-ordinated recovery of the wreckage will then take place which will mean it being removed from the site and examined as part of the investigation.

The Irish Air Aviation Authority has also been notified of the crash.

Last night Cathaoirleach of Wexford County, Cllr Michael Sheehan, expressed his "deep shock and sadness to the families and community of the casualties".

"It is with a deep sense of loss to have learned about the fatal crash.

"While it is early in the stages of investigation, I would like to thank all those involved in the recovery and to especially thank the emergency services for their duty, diligence and speedy response to this emergency. All those involved are in the thoughts and prayers of Wexford tonight."

A Garda spokesman said: "Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a light aircraft accident which occurred at Duncormick, Co Wexford, at approximately 5.45pm this evening, Sunday, 6th October 2019."

It is the second major light aircraft crash in recent months.

In June, James Price (70) and Aidan Rowsome (58) died after their plane crashed into a field near Athy, in Co Kildare.

