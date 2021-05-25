Two men detained as gardaí seize €379,000 cash in Dublin operation

€379,400 was seized by Gardaí in North Dublin last night. Photo: Garda Info.

Gardaí have seized over €379,000 in cash and arrested two men following an operation in the capital yesterday.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau seized €379,400 in cash during the operation in the north of the city shortly before 9pm last night.

As part of the operation, a vehicle was intercepted and a property was searched in north Dublin.

Following the cash seizure, two men, aged 43 and 37, were arrested.

Both men remain detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007, at Clontarf and Ballymun garda stations.

Investigations are ongoing.