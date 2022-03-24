Two men dead and two others injured after separate road accidents in Limerick and Dublin

Two men have ​died, and two others were injured in separate road traffic collisions in Limerick and Dublin today.

Gardaí are investigating a fatal crash involving two vehicles that occurred at approximately 10 am this morning at the junction of Old Cratloe Road and Woodcockhill Road, in Co Limerick.

“A male passenger (late 40s) was fatally injured when the two-car collision occurred,” a Garda statement.

“His body has been removed from the scene and taken to University Hospital Limerick where a postmortem will take place in due course. The male driver (mid 20s) of the same vehicle was taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The male driver (late 60s) of the second vehicle was uninjured."

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Old Cratloe Road or Woodcockhill Road, Limerick between 9.30am and 10am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Meanwhile, Gardai in Dublin are investigating a fatal single vehicle road traffic collision which occurred on Corbawn Lane, Shankhill this afternoon.

The crash happened at approximately 1:30pm and the male driver (80s) and sole occupant was critically injured.

He was removed to St. Vincents Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.