Two men have died and one remains in a serious condition after a car hit a tree in Co Mayo.

Two men have died and one remains in a serious condition after a car hit a tree in Co Mayo.

Two men dead and one seriously injured after car hits tree

Gardai are investigating the fatal accident that occurred on the Killala Road on the outskirts of Ballina at approximately 11:15pm on Monday night.

A man (20s) died at the scene and two other males (20s) were taken to Mayo General Hospital where the second male passed away a short time later.

The third man remains in a serious condition.

This stretch of road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors