Two men charged with the murder of Matt O’Neill (29) last Christmas

Two men have appeared before Cork District Court charged with the murder of a young man last Christmas.

Jordan Deasy (19) and Ricardo Hoey (20) were charged with the murder of Matt O'Neill (29) at Glenwood, Carrigaline, Co Cork on December 28.

Both Jordan Deasy of Ravensdale, Heron's Wood, Carrigaline, Co Cork and Ricardo Hoey of Ardcarraig, Carrigaline, Co Cork had previously been charged with assault causing harm to Mr O'Neill.

Judge Olann Kelleher was told by Det Garda Declan Healy that he arrested Hoey and Deasy.

The detective said Hoey was charged with the murder of Mr O'Neill at Togher Garda Station on June 13 and made no reply after being formally cautioned and charged.

The court heard Deasy made no reply when the charge was formally put to him after caution.

Each defendant is charged with the murder of Mr O'Neill at Glenwood Grove in Carrigaline on December 28 contrary to common law.

Mr O'Neill died eleven days after suffering serious injuries in a Christmas incident in Cork.

He had undergone emergency surgery after being found badly injured on a roadway in Glenwood on December 28 but failed to recover.

Judge Kelleher was told by Sergeant Pat Lyons that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed trial by indictment at the Central Criminal Court.

Because the charge involved in murder, bail applications cannot be dealt with at the district court and must be handled by the High Court.

Defence solicitors Frank Buttimer and Eddie Burke confirmed to the court that a book of evidence would be required in the matter.

Judge Kelleher remanded Deasy and Hoey in custody to appear again before Cork District Court on June 21 next by video link.

Mr O'Neill was hailed at his funeral as a devoted son who adored swimming and who had bravely helped save the lives of six people during a water rescue in Kerry in 2006 when he was just 13 years old.

His father, Pat, said he was "the body and soul" of his family who have been left absolutely heartbroken by his death.

Pat O'Neill fought back tears as he recalled to mourners at his son's Requiem Mass the happiness he had brought to their entire family.

"His name was in my phone as 'Body & Soul' - that's what came up every time he rang me. And that is what he was - our body and soul," he said.

"One of Matt's lovely friends sent us a message and it really said it (all) about Matt. She said Matt was a real sweetheart, he was kind and caring. He was gentle."

"Swimming, surfing, kayaking, camping - (being) in the water was Matt's favourite place."

"He ended up saving someone's life. One afternoon we were surfing in Derrynane in Kerry and six people were in serious trouble in the water."

"Together, Eileen, myself and Matt, we pulled the six of them out. But there was one who was in a particularly bad way and Matt took specific action going to him in the middle of the panic. Matt was 13 years old."

Mr O'Neill was on a life support machine at CUH for eleven days after undergoing emergency surgery following an incident in Carrigaline shortly before 6pm on December 28.

He was pronounced dead at CUH early on January 8 after failing to regain consciousness following surgery.