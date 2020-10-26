Two men charged over €7 million cannabis seizure in Dublin Port

A 49-year-old man and a 47-year-old man have been charged in connection with the seizure of over €7m of herbal cannabis at Dublin Port on Friday.

The drugs were seized upon arrival in Dublin Port from Spain in a joint operation between Revenue Customs Officers and Gardaí attached to the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that the two men will appear in court this morning.

“Two men have been charged in connection with the seizure of herbal cannabis in excess of €7 million by Revenue Customs Officers and Gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) on Friday, 23rd October, 2020.

“The two men (aged 47 and 49) are expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, District Court Number 2, on Monday, 26th October, 2020, at 10:30am.”

A 31-year-old man arrested in connection with this seizure has been released without charge.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Online Editors