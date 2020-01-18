Two men 'centrally involved' in deadly feud held after double shooting

The 31-year-old and a 33-year-old associate were arrested after burning out a getaway car used in the attempted murder of two men at an industrial estate in Swords yesterday.

It is the second time both criminals have been arrested for a serious gun crime after being detained by detectives last July over a foiled hit.

Sources hailed the latest arrests as "highly significant" and detectives are now working on bringing a case against the gangster and his close associate.

"They are both linked to organised crime and centrally involved in a feud in and around Coolock, which has claimed five lives to date," a source said.

Yesterday morning two men, both aged 39, were injured when a gunman opened fire as they were sitting in a blue Mercedes at Killeek Lane, St Margarets, Swords, at around 11.30am.

The man in the driver's seat, who is originally from Baldoyle, was hit once in the head and four times in the chest before being rushed to Beaumont Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The victim in the passenger seat, who lives in the Ashtown area, suffered less serious injuries after being shot at least once by the gunman.

Neither man has any serious criminal convictions and detectives are trying to establish a motive for the double shooting.

It happened shortly before midday and gardaí were alerted to a black Citroen believed to have been used in the shooting. Minutes later, emergency services came across two men burning out the suspect vehicle at Greenwood Avenue, Clonshaugh, around 13km away.

The gun attack suspects are both linked to organised crime in north Dublin and the younger suspect is a leading figure in the complex Coolock feud who has been targeting associates of murdered Sean Little, as well as two criminal brothers.

"He is extremely dangerous and reckless, one line of inquiry is that yesterday's shooting was carried out in revenge for an attempt on him in September," a source told the Irish Independent.

"Gardaí were amazed when they came across the suspect vehicle so quickly and the two men beside it, and were surprised the men chose to burn the car out there, given all the extra Garda activity in the area in recent days," a source added.

Both suspects were previously arrested for firearms offences after gardaí foiled a suspected hit against a local criminal last summer.

On July 30, detectives from the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB) seized a pistol and a revolver during an intelligence operation which they believe led to a gangland murder being prevented.

Both men were quizzed for a number of hours before being released without charge.

The older suspect also recently posted a series of social media videos threatening his rivals.

In the online posts, he claimed he was driving around looking for the gangster and other named criminals and was parked outside houses at night.

He also threatened to rape a young man, who he claimed had called him making threats.

Irish Independent