Two men arrested on bus as gardaí seize cannabis worth €42,500

The cannabis seized by Gardaí during the operation in Midleton. Photo: Gardaí.

Two men in their 30s were arrested after gardaí stopped a public bus in Midleton, Co Cork, on Wednesday afternoon and seized cannabis with an estimated street value of €35,000.

The search was carried out after the bus was stopped at a Garda checkpoint operated by the Midleton District Drug Unit on the Youghal Road in Midleton.

The seizure was part of an operation targeting the transportation of controlled drugs into Midleton via public transport, a Garda spokesperson said.

The two men were arrested at the scene and taken to Midleton Garda station where they are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

In a follow up search by members of the Waterford Drug Unit, €7,500 of cannabis herb was seized at a residence in Waterford.

All drugs seized have been sent for analysis and investigations are ongoing.