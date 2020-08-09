Two men arrested in relation to three burglaries in Kildare

Two men have been arrested in relation to three burglaries carried out in Kildare in the early hours of this morning.

During a search of the Maynooth and Celbridge areas of Co Kildare, a vehicle failed to stop for Gardaí when requested to do so.

Officers pursued the vehicle which eventually came to a stop on the Cappagh Road, Dublin 11.

The occupants of the car, two men, aged 35 and 25, were arrested a short time later.

Both men were brought to Leixlip Garda Station where they are currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Online Editors