Two men arrested in relation to shots fired at house in Cork

Two men have been arrested in relation to the discharge of a firearm in Co Cork.

The two men, aged in their late teens and early 20s, were arrested today during an operation involving Mayfield Detective Branch, Cork City ASU, Gurranabraher Detective Branch and uniform personnel.

The arrests follow an incident where a series of shots were fired at a house in the Ard Bhaile area of Mayfield, Co Cork, on March 16.

No injuries were reported.

Garda patrols in the area were carried out by the armed support unit (ASU), local units and the southern region dog unit but no arrests were made at the time of the incident.

Following a preliminary investigation, both men were arrested and are currently detained at Mayfield Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939.

Online Editors