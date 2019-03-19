Two men, aged 52 and 40, have been arrested on suspicion of corporate manslaughter over the deaths of three teenagers at a St Patrick’s Day disco in Cookstown on Sunday, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.

Two men arrested in relation to deaths of three teens at St Patrick's Day disco

Lauren Bullock (17), Connor Currie (16) and Morgan Barnard (17) from Dungannon in Co Tyrone, died in the tragedy at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown on Sunday night.

A number of people were also injured in the crush which investigators say went on for a number of minutes.

Police said a crush at the door resulted in some people falling. Officers said people struggled to get off the ground and there was confusion in the immediate aftermath between 9pm and 10pm.

Police have launched a major investigation into the deaths on Monday.

Both men remain in custody.

Lauren Bullock (17), Morgan Barnard (17) and Connor Currie (16) were killed in the tragedy Kyra Coyle, a friend of victim Connor Currie, and her mother Mary bring flowers to the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown, Co Tyrone. Picture: Tony Gavin Scene: The entrance to the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown, Co Tyrone. Photo: Tony Gavin A mass card for Lauren Bullock left alongside flowers at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown. Pic Steve Humphreys 19th March 2019

At a press conference earlier in the day, the PSNI said its serious crime branch are investigating the planning and organising of a St Patrick’s Day event in a Tyrone hotel.

To date the PSNI has identified 160 people who were present, and have spoken to several of them, but believe as many as 400 people were either inside the hotel or in the car park on the night of the tragedy.

