Two men have been arrested in Finglas after a search of a house resulted in the seizure of drugs, weapons, ammunition, cash, expensive watches and drug paraphernalia.

Two men arrested in Finglas after 'drugs, samurai sword, rolex watches and scales' discovered

The house at Prospect Hill was raided by gardaí yesterday evening.

The seizure includes cannabis with an estimated value of €50,000 and cocaine with an estimated value of €7,000 along with €3,000 cash.

A samurai sword, replica firearms, ammunition, pepper spray, Rolex watches, as well as mixing agents, weighing scales and bagging equipment for drug processing were also found.

Two men, aged 23 and 26 were arrested under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act and are being questioned by Gardai.

