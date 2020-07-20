Two men arrested in Dublin as part of an investigation into €3.5m laundered through international bank accounts

Two men aged 27 and 45 were arrested this morning after gardaí searched two residential properties in south and north Dublin as part of an investigation into an organised crime gang which has laundered over €3.5m through a network of bank accounts.

The men were arrested at two residential properties in Glasnevin and Portobello - one at each location - and are both detained at Kevin Street and Mountjoy garda stations under the Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 as amended by the Criminal Justice (Amendment) Act, 2009.

The investigation being conducted by gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB), who are liaising with Europol and Eurojust.

The investigation is into an incident of fraud where a criminal organisation is committing invoice redirect frauds internationally.

It is estimated that this crime gang has laundered over €3,500,000 through a network of bank accounts set up by Italian nationals, Romanian nationals and other nationalities.

