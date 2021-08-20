| 18°C Dublin

Two men arrested in connection with death of woman in Westport

Eoghan Moloney

Two men, aged in their 30s and 50s, have been arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Westport on July 31.

Gardaí at Westport investigating the discovery of the woman’s body at an apartment on Castlebar Street, Westport, Co Mayo, arrested the two men as part of this investigation.

A post-mortem on the body of the woman, aged in her early 40s, has been completed, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons.

The men are both being detained at Castlebar Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.

