Two men arrested in connection with Ballyfermot murder

Gardaí at the scene of the fatal shooting in Ballyfermot. Photo by Steve Humphreys - 27th July 2020

One man in his mid-20s and another in his early 30s have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in his mid-50s in Ballyfermot.

The victim, Thomas McCarthy, was 55 years old and it is understood he was shot up to eight times.

The killing took place in Croftwood Park in Ballyfermot at 11am on Monday, July 27, when McCarthy sustained fatal gunshot wounds after opening the front door of his home.

The gunman fled the scene in a car and a vehicle has been located burnt out close to where the shooting happened. Gardaí are investigating if this was used in the gun attack.

The two men were arrested this morning and are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at Lucan and Clondalkin Garda Stations.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to any person with information on this fatal shooting incident to make contact with Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

