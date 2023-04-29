Two men arrested for possession of cocaine and cannabis in Westmeath area

Two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested for the possession of suspected cocaine and cannabis in the Westmeath Region on Friday, April 28.

An estimated €56,000 of suspected cocaine was seized, along with €44,000 of cannabis.

A search was conducted at a domestic residence by gardaí from the Mullingar Divisional Drugs Unit, the Mullingar Detective Unit, members from Delvin and Rochfortbridge Garda Stations and the Garda Dog Unit.

One of the men arrested has been released from custody. A file will be prepared for the DPP.

The second man remains in custody at a garda station in Westmeath. He has been charged and is scheduled to appear before Mullingar District Court this morning.

Investigations are ongoing.