Two men arrested for five burglaries after pretending to be Gardaí

Two men have been arrested after pretending to be gardaí and entering homes in Cork city yesterday morning.

A total of five homes were burgled between 12.30am and 5am on Friday morning, with property and a sum of cash taken from several properties in Cork city.

According to a garda spokesperson, the men gained access to one home by pretending to be members of An Garda Siochana.

The two men (20s and 40s) were arrested and are currently being held at Togher Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí have warned the public to not let any garda members enter their home until their identity has been confirmed, by asking to see official identification from the organisation they claim to be from or by asking for the garda ID number or badge from Garda Siochana members.

"An Garda Síochána would advise any member of the public who have any concerns about an individual claiming to be a member of An Garda Síochána to contact us immediately and not let them enter your home until their identity has been confirmed," said a spokesperson.

