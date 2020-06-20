Two men arrested for allegedly desecrating memorials for late Garda Colm Horkan

Two men have been arrested for allegedly desecrating memorials at separate garda stations in honour of the late Detective Garda Colm Horkan.

The men, who are both known criminals, are being investigated over unrelated matters at stations in Dublin today.

In one incident a profanity was written on a book of condolences, while separately another memorial had several pages scribbled on.

Books of condolence have been opened at Garda stations across the country for members of the public to pay their respects to the late detective who was shot dead on Wednesday night.

Today two men were arrested in relation to incidents at Tallaght and Blanchardstown garda stations in the capital.

One man, a criminal aged in his early 20s, posted a picture of the profanity scrawled on the book onto his social media account.

The man is well known to detectives and has been investigated as part of a criminal feud by gardai.

It is alleged he wrote the disrespectful slur last night on the book of condolences at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

Another individual has been arrested in relation to the alleged criminal damage of the memorial book opened at Tallaght garda Station.

It’s understood the man, aged in his 20s, was captured on the station’s CCTV system writing on the book after having becoming aggressive with gardai moments earlier.

It’s understood no specific message was written but that he scribbled on several pages of the book.

Both men remain in custody tonight ahead of the funeral of Det Gda Colm Horkan tomorrow.

The memorial service will take place at St. James’ Church, Charlestown, at noon, followed by burial at adjoining cemetery.

A man has been charged with murder in relation to the killing of Det Gda Horkan, who was based at Castlerea Garda Station.

