Two men arrested following investigation into shooting of gangland figure Christy Keane due to appear in court

Two men arrested as part of an investigation into the shooting of gangland figure Christy Keane five years ago are due to appear in court today.

Keane (55) was shot on the grounds of the University of Limerick on June 29, 2015 at 6.35am, as he parked his car in the grounds of the University of Limerick.

He was seriously injured but survived.

Gardaí from the Henry Street District, with the assistance of local Gardaí and the Armed Support Unit from Limerick and the North Western Region arrested a man (40s) in Donegal on June 2, this year.

At the same time, a second operation was carried out in Limerick city and a man (30s) was also arrested.

The two men were brought to Henry Street Garda Station and are due to appear before a sitting of the Special Criminal Court in Dublin, Criminal Courts of Justice today at 3pm.

Online Editors