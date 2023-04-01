Two men arrested following discovery of suspected grow house in Mayo

Two men, one aged in his 30s and the other in his 20s, have been arrested following the discovery of a suspected grow house at a location in the Killala area of County Mayo on Friday evening, March 31.

The suspected cannabis plants have an estimated value of €432,800 and were seized by Gardaí.

The two men are currently detained at a Garda station in the west of the country under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

All of the drugs seized will undergo further analysis with Forensic Science Ireland.