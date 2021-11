Two men have been arrested after gardaí seized €348,000 worth of cannabis in Dublin 2 yesterday.

As part of an ongoing investigation targeting organised criminal activity, Gardaí searched a vehicle and home in Dublin 2 and found 58kg of cannabis with an estimated street sale value of €348,000.

The two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested and are currently detained pursuant to the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996, at Store Street Garda Station.