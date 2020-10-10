Two men arrested during stand-off between opposing protesters at anti-lockdown rally

Gardai at an anti mask demonstration outside the Dail on Kildare Street. Photo by Steve Humphreys, 10th October 2020

Two men were arrested during a tense stand-off outside the Dáil today as two groups of protesters faced off against each other during an anti-lockdown rally.

About 100 people gathered on Kildare Street to hear a speech by Justin Barrett of the National Party, which opposes Ireland’s Covid-19 restrictions.

Expand Close A full Garda operation was in place from early morning outside the Dail. Photo by Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Whatsapp A full Garda operation was in place from early morning outside the Dail. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Across the street, a larger crowd had gathered outside the Molesworth Hotel to oppose the speech. Gardaí formed two lines to separate the sets of protesters.

Mr Barrett criticised the Taoiseach, saying: “Micheál Martin is not the leader of this country, he is a land agent for absentee landlords who used to live in London but now reside in New York and Brussels.”

Expand Close Anti Mask demonstrators protest against National Party members outside the Dail on Kildare Street. Photo by Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Whatsapp Anti Mask demonstrators protest against National Party members outside the Dail on Kildare Street. Photo by Steve Humphreys

As tensions mounted, gardaí intervened to keep the two sides apart as missiles and crowd barriers were thrown and fireworks exploded. Gardaí had feared violence after a recent march on Grafton Street saw hundreds of anti-mask campaigners stage a sit-down protest.

A full operation was in place from early morning involving up to 100 Garda personnel from the DMR South Central & North Central Divisions and National Public Order Unit supported by the Garda Dog and Mounted Units.

Expand Close Gardai at an anti mask demonstration outside the Dail on Kildare Street. Photo by Steve Humphreys, 10th October 2020 / Facebook

Whatsapp Gardai at an anti mask demonstration outside the Dail on Kildare Street. Photo by Steve Humphreys, 10th October 2020

A garda spokesperson said: "From approximately 12.30pm two protest groups began assembling in the Molesworth Street / Kildare Street and St Stephens Green areas.

"Garda members were forced to intervene on a number of occasions during the course of the afternoon to keep opposing sides apart and maintain public safety before the groups eventually dispersed without any serious incident shortly after 3.30pm.

"An investigation focused on the organisers of both protests is now underway."

Online Editors