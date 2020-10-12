Two men arrested as Gardaí seize drugs valued over €140,000

The drugs were seized in six locations across Cork and Dublin

Two men in their 20s have been arrested after seven kilos of suspected Cannabis valued at €140,000 was seized by Gardaí in six locations across Cork and Dublin.

Five locations in Bantry and one in Dublin were searched in connection with the suspected importation, processing, and commercial sale of synthetic substances and controlled drugs.

In addition to the cannabis, a significant but as of yet unspecified amount of synthetic/psychoactive material has also been seized.

This operation is related to similar operations conducted in Bantry in January 2020, Gardaí confirmed.

The two men are currently being held in Bantry Garda Station under Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

A multi-agency operation took place in Bantry and Dublin, led by Bantry District Drugs Unit, Cork West Divisional Drugs Unit, Store Street District Drugs Unit, and assisted by the officers from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), Customs, and the Environmental Health Service of the HSE.

As a result of an inspection at one of the premises searched, officers of the Environmental Health Service served a closure order under the FSAI Act.

Investigations are ongoing.

