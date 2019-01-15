Two men have been arrested in connection with a fire in which a 59-year-old man was killed in August 2018.

Two men arrested as fatal fire upgraded to murder investigation

Gardaí said the incident has now been upgraded to a murder investigation

Oliver Murray died in a house fire in Derrylurgan, Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan, on August 2 at around 3am.

Two men, aged 37 and 51, were arrested this morning and are being detained at Bailieborough garda station for questioning.

