Two men arrested as fatal fire upgraded to murder investigation
Two men have been arrested in connection with a fire in which a 59-year-old man was killed in August 2018.
Gardaí said the incident has now been upgraded to a murder investigation
Oliver Murray died in a house fire in Derrylurgan, Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan, on August 2 at around 3am.
Two men, aged 37 and 51, were arrested this morning and are being detained at Bailieborough garda station for questioning.
More to follow...
Online Editors