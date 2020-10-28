Two men arrested as cannabis worth €100,000 and €30,000 cash seized in Cork

Two men in their 30s have been arrested after gardaí seized €130,000 of suspected cannabis herb and cash in Castlemartyr, Co. Cork yesterday.

As part of an ongoing operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Cork, gardaí attached to the Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit witnessed what is believed to be a drugs transaction outside a house on Elm Grove in Castlemartyr.

Gardaí carried out a search of a car and the house which resulted in the seizure of €100,000 of suspected cannabis herb and approximately €30,000 in cash.

The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Two men, both aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene and were brought to Midleton Garda Station where they are detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Speaking today, Superintendent Michael Comyns said "Whilst gardaí continue to police the Level 5 restrictions regarding Covid-19, it is important to assure the public that gardaí are still active in investigating serious crime.”

Online Editors