Two men arrested as 10 motorbikes, cars and cash seized in Dublin raid

Two suspected gang members were arrested on suspicion of money laundering in this morning’s operation in which €4,000 in cash was seized.

Gardaí confirmed a heavily fortified compound in South Dublin was raided this morning and over a dozen vehicles and cash were seized.

Items seized include; Ten motorcycles including BMW and Harley Davidson models; a BMW car; a Ford Ranger jeep; a Volkswagen Scirocco and €4,000 in cash.

Gardai announced details of the massive raid this morning revealing they searched “a single, heavily fortified compound” as part of a probe being carried out by CAB and the detective unit at Crumlin Garda Station.

“Today’s search operation targeted a criminal grouping aligned to a number of Organised Crime Groups involved in drug trafficking and organised criminality nationally,” a spokeswoman said.

“Today marks a significant development in an ongoing money laundering and proceeds of crime investigation,” she added.

The search operation was conducted by the CAB in conjunction with Crumlin District personnel and supported by the Emergency Response Unit (ERU), Air Support Unit, Armed Support Unit and the Customs Dog Unit.

Prior to today’s search, the investigation has resulted in the seizure of: €125,417; £7,600 and $674 cash.

The two males have been arrested on money laundering offences and are currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Garda stations within the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

Investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors