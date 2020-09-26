Two men arrested and shotgun seized in Dublin after men attempt to flee from gardaí

One man in his 20s and another in his 30s have been arrested in Balbriggan after they attempted to flee when stopped by gardaí.

The men were captured and a search of their vehicle yielded a sawn-off Beretta shotgun and six shotgun cartridges yesterday evening.

The men reversed their vehicle at high speed in an attempt to get away from gardaí when stopped in the Pinewood area of Balbriggan and subsequently abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

Both males were pursued on foot by gardaí and arrested after being located in shrubbery near Castleland Park View, Balbriggan.

The vehicle was seized by gardaí for technical examination and a sawn-off Beretta shotgun and six shotgun cartridges were recovered and seized.

These seized items will be sent to the Ballistics Unit for analysis.

The arrests are a result of an intelligence led operation carried out by the Balbriggan Detective Unit as part of Drogheda's Operation Stratus.

The two men are currently detained at Swords and Balbriggan Garda Stations under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

