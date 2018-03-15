Two men arrested and firearms seized after suspected gangland hit foiled by gardai

In an intelligence-led operation gardai from Enniscorthy, backed up by members of the Armed Response Units from the southern and eastern regions, arrested a 27-year-old man exiting a car in a field at Millands, in Gorey Co Wexford at 12.45am.

In a follow up search a second man, aged 25, was arrested.

A search of the vehicle yielded two firearms and ammunition.

Both men, who have addresses in Dublin's North inner city, are being held in Gorey and Enniscorthy garda stations under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

Three cars have been seized as well as two handguns.