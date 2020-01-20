Select time to preview
Monday 20 January 2020

Two men arrested after suspected cocaine laboratory found in Galway

(stock photo)
Ian Begley

Two men have been arrested after gardai uncovered what they believe is a cocaine manufacturing laboratory in Co Galway.

Approximately €178,000 worth of cash, €50,000 worth of cocaine and a number of drug manufacturing components were seized following the discovery on Sunday evening.

Gardai from the Divisional Drugs unit in Galway stopped and searched a car on the M6 in the vicinity of Loughrea where €17,580 worth of cash was seized.

As part of a follow-up search, gardaí uncovered what is believed to be a cocaine processing laboratory and seized cocaine with an estimated value of €50,000 at an address in Galway City.

At this address, gardaí seized a quantity of mixing agent, a cocaine press, vacuum packer, industrial gas masks, and a cash counting machine, which are believed to have been used in the manufacture of cocaine for sale or supply.

In a further follow up search, gardaí seized €161,000 in cash at a separate premises in Galway City.

One man in his 20s was arrested following the detection on the M6, while a second man in his 30s was arrested at a property in Galway City.

Both men are currently detained at Galway Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996.

Online Editors

