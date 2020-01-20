Two men arrested after suspected cocaine laboratory found in Galway

Two men have been arrested after gardai uncovered what they believe is a cocaine manufacturing laboratory in Co Galway.

Approximately €178,000 worth of cash, €50,000 worth of cocaine and a number of drug manufacturing components were seized following the discovery on Sunday evening.

Gardai from the Divisional Drugs unit in Galway stopped and searched a car on the M6 in the vicinity of Loughrea where €17,580 worth of cash was seized.

As part of a follow-up search, gardaí uncovered what is believed to be a cocaine processing laboratory and seized cocaine with an estimated value of €50,000 at an address in Galway City.

At this address, gardaí seized a quantity of mixing agent, a cocaine press, vacuum packer, industrial gas masks, and a cash counting machine, which are believed to have been used in the manufacture of cocaine for sale or supply.

In a further follow up search, gardaí seized €161,000 in cash at a separate premises in Galway City.

One man in his 20s was arrested following the detection on the M6, while a second man in his 30s was arrested at a property in Galway City.

Both men are currently detained at Galway Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996.

Online Editors