Two men arrested after gardai seize drugs worth €180k

Gardai have arrested two men after drugs worth €180,000 were seized in Cork.

The drugs were discovered after gardai searched two houses at Maulbaun Estate, Passage West at 11pm on Friday night.

During the course of the search a quantity of cannabis resin, ecstasy tablets, cannabis herb and cocaine was seized along with some cash.

Two men in their 40s and 50s were arrested at scene and are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act, 1996 at Bridewell Garda Station, Cork.

They can be held for up to seven days.

Online Editors