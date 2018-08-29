Two men arrested after gardai recover handgun released without charge

Two men who were arrested yesterday after gardai seized a handgun in west Dublin have been released without charge.

Yesterday, gardai arrested the two men after the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau carried out a planned search of a house in the Woodavens area of Clondalkin.

During the search a handgun (subject to technical examination) was recovered.

The two males arrested, in their 30s and 40s, were detained at west Dublin Garda Stations under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

Gardai confirmed this morning that the two men have been released without charge and a file will be prepared to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Online Editors