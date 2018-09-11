Two men have been arrested after gardai discovered a firearm and ammunition at a premises in Dublin.

Two men arrested after firearm and ammunition seized in Dublin

The men (50s) were arrested after the premises was searched on the Old Naas Road, Bluebell, Dublin 12 this morning.

During the course of the search a firearm and a quantity of ammunition was seized.

One of the arrested men is also being questioned in relation to membership of an unlawful organisation.

Both are currently detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 – Offences Against the State Act 1939.

Investigations are continuing.

