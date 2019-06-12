Two men arrested after allegedly openly taking cocaine on train from Dublin to Cork

Two men were arrested on Monday evening after they allegedly consumed drugs on a commuter train from Dublin to Cork.

A video of the incident has emerged showing a man snorting a substance in front of other passengers on the 1800 train from Heuston Station.

The men in the video are seated at a four-seat table in plain view of other passengers. One of them leans forward and snorts a substance from the table. Afterwards he leans back to further inhale the substance.

Irish Rail spokeswoman Jane Cregan said: "When this occurred, customers on the carriage alerted the host on the train who then contacted Gardai".

After they had been alerted to the situation, Gardai arrested the two men at Kent Station in Cork City.

"I cannot remember any case of such blatantly open drug consumption in the past. We had cases in the past where drug paraphernalia was found, but I have no recollection of anything happening like that over the years," said Ms Cregan.

She added: "I would say it was an extremely isolated incident. I know that it must have been very distressing for everyone who had to deal with it.

"The train host was alerted and followed the correct protocol to make sure that these individuals were apprehended by Gardai," she added.

An Garda Síochána has confirmed the incident: “Gardaí arrested two males, in their 20s and 50s at a train station on Lower Glanmire Rd Co Cork. Both men were detained at Mayfield Garda Station.”

“The man in his 20s was released without charge and the other male in his 50s was released and due to appear in court at a later date.”

