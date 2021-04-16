Two men arrested after a taxi is hijacked and driver attacked in Galway

Two men were arrested last night after a taxi was hijacked in Galway before being brought to a stop following a pursuit by Gardaí.

The men, aged in their mid-20s and early 30s, were arrested after they fled on foot following a Garda pursuit of the hijacked taxi.

Shortly before midnight on Thursday, Gardaí received a report that two males who were passengers in a taxi had attacked the driver and stole his vehicle.

The driver was ejected from the car on the M18 motorway.

Later last night, Gardaí were alerted to the car’s presence and observed it in Claregalway.

Gardaí say a “managed containment operation” was put in place with assistance from the regional support unit.

The car was brought to a stop on Bothar na dTreabh in the northeast of Galway City and two men fled on foot.

The two men, one in his mid-20s and the other in his early-30s, were subsequently arrested.

They are currently detained at North Western Regional Garda Headquarters in Murrough, Co Galway under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.





Online Editors