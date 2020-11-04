Two men arrested after €86,000 of cannabis and cocaine seized in Laois

Two men in their 30s have been arrested after cannabis and cocaine with a street value of €86,000 was seized in Portlaoise yesterday.

At approximately 10.30pm last night, a search was carried out at an apartment in Portlaoise.

During the course of the search Gardaí located cocaine and cannabis with an estimated street value of €72,500 (subject to analysis) and a large amount of drug paraphernalia and cash.

One man (early 30s) was arrested at the scene and was taken to Portlaoise Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, and remains in Garda custody.

During a follow-up search of a vehicle in Portlaoise, Gardaí seized €3,500 of cocaine (subject to analysis) and over €3,000 in cash.

Another man in his 30s was arrested and taken to Portlaoise Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. This man has since been charged and will appear in court at a later date.

A second follow-up search was also carried out in Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo in the early hours of Wednesday morning and cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €10,000 was seized.

Investigations are ongoing.

