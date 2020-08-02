Two men arrested after €441k worth of drugs seized in Dublin

Substances thought to be cocaine, with a street value of €171,000 and suspected cannabis herb, worth €270,000 were seized.

TWO men have been arrested after a €441,000 drugs seizure in Clonsilla, Dublin.

Gardai raided a house in a residential estate at around 7.30pm on Saturday.

Substances thought to be cocaine, with a street value of €171,000 and suspected cannabis herb, worth €270,000 were seized.

Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy said: "This is an excellent detection by the newly-formed Divisional Drugs Unit and has disrupted the supply of cocaine and cannabis herb in the Blanchardstown area.

"We will continue to aggressively tackle those involved in the sale and supply of drugs in order to make our community safer for everybody in the area.”

The drugs will now be sent for analysis. Officers raided the house as part of Operation Tara.

€19,140 in cash was also seized along with two Rolex watches and drug paraphernalia.

Two men, in their 30s and 40s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Blanchardstown Garda Station, where they were detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Online Editors