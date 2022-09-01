Pacemaker Press 18/03/2019 Forensics at the scene as Three teenagers have died after reports of a crush at a St Patrick's Day party at a hotel in Cookstown, County Tyrone. A 17-year-old girl and two boys aged 16 and 17 died after the incident outside the Greenvale Hotel on Sunday night. A number of other teenagers have also been treated in hospital. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

NEWS - Greenvale Hotel...17 Mar 2021 - The Greenvale Hotel, where three teenagers died in a St Patrick's night crush on 2019. Morgan Barnard (17), Lauren Bullock (17) and Conor Currie (16) died as hundreds of young people queued to get into the hotel in Cookstown on March 17 that year. (Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX)...N

Two men and the company that runs the Greenvale Hotel in Co Tyrone are being charged over a crush outside the Cookstown venue that resulted in the deaths of three teenagers.

Lauren Bullock (17), Morgan Barnard (17) and Connor Currie (16) died as hundreds of people queued at the doors of the Co Tyrone disco on March 17, 2019.

Two men, aged 55 and 43, are each to be charged with three counts of gross negligence manslaughter – one charge for each of the deaths - as well as offences for breaching health and safety laws.

The company which runs the Greenvale Hotel, known as Tobin Limited, will also face one charge of contravening the same health and safety legislation.

Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service (PPS) revealed the findings of its investigation into the St Patrick’s Day tragedy on Thursday, informing the young people’s families of their decisions before the details were made public.

Senior Public Prosecutor Graham Cardwell said “criminal proceedings will commence in due course and we will continue to engage directly with the families involved as the prosecution progresses”.

The PPS had been examining files of evidence from that night over the past two years.

In a statement, the PPS said: “The PPS received an investigation file from the PSNI in relation to the Greenvale Hotel incident, on which 11 individuals were reported as potential suspects.”

Seven of the nine individuals who will not be prosecuted were working as door staff at the St Patrick’s Day event, while the remaining two had roles in connection with entertainment and hotel management respectively.

“The PPS concluded that each of these nine could have exercised very little control over the planning for and management of the events which unfolded, or alternatively held a role which carried little responsibility for the safety of hotel patrons,” the statement continued.

The PPS also received a file from the Police Ombudsman after its investigation into the actions of five PSNI officers at the scene.

Each officer was investigated and reported for the offence of misconduct in public office, as it was reported that police waited 16 minutes before intervening in the incident.

“The allegations against the officers in the report related to a period from 9.25pm to 9.48pm which were the times of a 999 call to police and officers later arriving at the hotel,” the PPS said.

“The investigation focused on the actions of the police call dispatcher and two sets of police officers who were on duty in Cookstown at the time.”

The PPS found that the call dispatcher “adequately communicated the seriousness of the situation to the other officers” and that available evidence was ‘insufficient’ to establish that the remaining four officers “recognised the seriousness or exact nature of the situation that was unfolding”.

Mr Cardwell concluded: “The offence of misconduct in a public office is committed where a public officer, without reasonable excuse or justification, wilfully neglects to perform his duty to such a degree as to amount to an abuse of the public’s trust in the office holder.

“The threshold for this offence is high. I have concluded that the Test for Prosecution is not met against any of the five officers. The evidence was not capable of establishing any bad faith or improper motive in the actions of police at the scene or that they wilfully ignored a high-risk situation of which they were aware.”

Morgan Barnard’s family has previously called for a public inquiry into the tragedy, with his father hoping it would “expose all the truth, the before, the during and the after”.

Justice Minister Naomi Long last year ruled out an inquiry. She said she believed it could prejudice any criminal proceedings.