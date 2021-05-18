Two men and a woman arrested as gardaí investigate Continuity IRA cell

Two men and a woman are in custody at different garda stations today after a “significant” garda investigation targeting a suspected Continuity IRA cell in Co Cavan.

Members of the Armed Support Unit (ASU) backed up the Special Detective Unit (SDU) during three early morning raids in the Cavan town area.

It is understood that a quantity of ammunition was found and ballistic experts are trying to establish whether the suspected dissident Republicans were attempting to manufacture weapons at one location which was raided.

None of the arrested people have convictions for serious offences.

Senior sources say that the arrest operation is part of a wider investigation into a Continuity IRA (CIRA) cell operating in the border county which led to the arrest of well known dissident Republican John Connolly (45) by gardai last January over an alleged bomb plot along the Border.

On that occasion a hoax device was removed from a rural stretch of the Cavan/Fermanagh border for examination and a number of rounds of live ammunition were also recovered after an extensive cross-border search by gardai and the PSNI.

Connolly was released without charge from Cavan Garda Station and he has also been investigated for involvement in in a bogus CIRA claim that it shot at a PSNI helicopter near the village of Newtownbutler on January 14 last.

Connolly, who was jailed for 14 years after being caught with a 220lb Real IRA mortar bomb the day before Remembrance Sunday in November 2000, is suspected of still being heavily involved in dissident activity and gardai are investigating links between him and the trio arrested this morning.

Gardai announced details of the search operation this morning.

“A significant search operation targeting dissident republican activity took place in County Cavan this morning, Tuesday 18th May 2021,” a garda spokeswoman said.

“This involved the searches of a number of premises by personnel from the Special Detective Unit (SDU), supported by the Ballistics and Forensics Section and local personnel from the Northern Region.

“Three persons have been arrested and are currently detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act at Garda Stations in Cavan.

“This search and arrest operation is part of the ongoing intelligence led policing strategy of An Garda Síochána, with the objective of targeting, disrupting and prosecuting those involved in violent dissident republicanism,” she explained.