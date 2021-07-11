Two men (20s) in critical condition following crash in Co Limerick 

Two men in their early 20s are in critical condition in hospital following a car crash in Co Limerick yesterday.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses of the two-vehicle collision that occurred at 11.30pm yesterday, July 10.

The two men were originally taken to University Hospital Kerry where their condition has been described as critical. One of these men has since been moved to Cork University Hospital.

A female in her 20s was taken to University Hospital Kerry where her condition is being described as stable.

A fourth person, a male teenager, was taken to University Hospital Limerick where his condition is also being described as stable.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigations and local diversions are in place.

“Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward,” a garda spokesperson said.

"They are also appealing to anyone with video footage (including dash cam) from the location to make it available to them.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Newcastle West Garda station on 069 206 50, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”