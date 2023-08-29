Two men (20s) arrested after shooting incident in Co Clare

Two men in their 20s have been arrested following a shooting incident in Ennistymon, Co. Clare on Sunday.

A man in his 50s was taken to University Hospital Galway with non-life threatening injuries after a firearm was discharged.

Gardaí are investigating a number of incidents that occurred in the Deerpark area that evening, including the discharge of a firearm and criminal damage.

Two men, both aged in their 20s, were arrested yesterday. Both men are detained at a Garda Station in the Clare region under Section 30 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1939.

At around 6:15pm on Sunday, gardaí received a report that a number of individuals in the Deerpark area were in possession of a number of weapons including at least one firearm.

Gardaí were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Extensive damage was caused to a number of houses and vehicles. A firearm was also fired.

A number of scenes have been preserved for technical examination by gardaí.

Investigations are continuing at Ennistymon Garda station and gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to any of these incidents to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Deerpark area of Ennistymon on the evening of Sunday 27th August 2023 are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ennistymon Garda station on 065 7072180, the garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.