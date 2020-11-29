Two men (20s) arrested after €140,000 worth of cannabis seized in Dublin

| 9.3°C Dublin
Two men have been arrested after €140,000 worth of cannabis was seized in Dublin.
Gardaí stopped a vehicle yesterday in the Clondalkin area, which had a smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle.
The car was searched and €100,000 worth of cannabis, subject to analysis, was seized.
A premises in Ballyfermot was later searched and a further €40,000 worth of cannabis, as well as a small quantity of cocaine, was seized.
Two men in their 20s were arrested and are currently detained at Clondalkin garda station.
According to a garda spokesperson, investigations are ongoing.
Online Editors