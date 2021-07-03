Two lucky Lotto winners scoop €500,000 each in Friday draws

Two lucky Lotto winners in Dublin and Limerick scooped €500,000 each in two separate draws last night.

The first winner in Dublin was an online player who won the €500,000 in Friday night’s EuroMillions plus draw.

The unknown winner purchased the winning Quick Pick ticket online on the day.

The winning numbers were 07, 17, 29, 31, 32.

Read More

The National Lottery has confirmed the online win and is encouraging the lucky ticket holder who has been notified to get in touch to begin the process of claiming the prize.

Friday night’s EuroMillions jackpot of €77,959,528 was won in Spain.

Meanwhile, the second win of €500,000 in Limerick was scooped in the Daily Million Plus draw at 9pm last night.

The winning ticket was sold at Amber service station on the Old Cork Road and was purchased on the day of the draw.

The winning numbers were 14, 19, 20, 25, 28, 39 and the bonus was 30.

The lucky winner is advised to sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery to claim the prize.

Christopher MacNamara, Supervisor of Amber service station said: “This is the largest prize that our store has ever sold so it’s definitely one to remember.

“I’m sure as soon as word starts to spread that there will be great excitement around town. We’re located in the middle of a large community so it’s great to think that it could be someone local who has come into a bit of good luck.

“It certainly is a well-earned prize after the year that it’s been. I wish the lucky winner all the best with their win!”

This is the second time the Daily Million plus has been won in the space of a week after a play in Dublin had a similar win last Sunday.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago. In 2020 alone, €254 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.