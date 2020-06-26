Two killed in Limerick collision between car and bike

Two people have died following a collision in Co Limerick involving a car and a bicycle.

Gardaí are investigating the collision say the incident occurred at around 12:15am on the Hyde Road, Co Limerick.

The driver of the car and a cyclist were both pronounced dead at the scene. The ages of both have not yet been confirmed.

A front seat passenger in the car, a teenage boy, was also injured and was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, Limerick, with non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The road remains closed for Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí at Roxboro Road are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214340 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Online Editors