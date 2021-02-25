Two killed after horrific collision between car and motorcycle in Cork

TWO people have died after an horrific collision between a car and a motorcycle in Cork.

The accident occurred on the N20 Cork-Limerick road at Rathgoggin-Deerpark just outside Charleville shortly before 2pm on Thursday.

It brings to ten the number of people to have died on Irish roads so far this year - a decline of 12 on the 22 people who died over the same period in 2020.

The Charleville collision involved a motorcycle and a car - occurring some 1.5km outside the town.

Gardaí, paramedics and Charleville fire brigade units were at the scene within minutes of the alarm being raised.

Once the severity of the crash was realised, the air ambulance was also dispatched to the scene on the Limerick side of the north Cork town.

A male motorcyclist in his 20s and a male motorist in his 60s both sustained critical injuries.

Despite desperate efforts by paramedics to assist the injured men, both were pronounced dead before they could be transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

The road near the accident scene was immediately closed to facilitate the work of the emergency services.

Gardaí warned motorists to avoid the area if possible with diversions put in place and the N20 likely to remain for several hours.

Charleville Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

Drivers who were in the area at the time and whose vehicles are equipped with dash-cam footage have also been asked to contact Gardaí to assist their inquiries into the incident.

Garda forensic accident scene investigators were examining the area to try to determine the precise circumstances of the collision.

Online Editors