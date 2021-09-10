Two Irish writers shortlisted for prestigious BBC short story competition

Irish writers Rory Gleeson and Lucy Caldwell have been shortlisted for the BBC National Short Story Award, which is worth more than €17,000.

Novelist, playwright and screenwriter Rory Gleeson is shortlisted for Body Audit, a story about a group of boys at a residential camp in Ireland.

Mr Gleeson, from Dublin, studied psychology at Trinity College and now lives in London.

Belfast-born, multi-award-winning writer Ms Caldwell, is shortlisted for All the People Were Mean and Bad, a story taken from her 2021 collection, Intimacies.

The story is about an Irish woman navigating a long-haul transatlantic flight alone with her 21-month-old daughter after a family loss.

Ms Caldwell is regarded as one of Ireland’s finest writers and lives in Kent, England. It is her third time to be nominated for the award.

The BBC National Short Story Award is one of the most prestigious short story competitions, with the winning author receiving £15,000, or more than €17,000.

James Runcie, chairman of the judging panel, said: “All these stories cast a discerning eye over what it is to be human and what it means to be vulnerable.

“From the shores of County Mayo to the steppes of Russia, on planes, trains and where toads cross a road, these stories take us in so many different directions.

“But what they have in common is their shared understanding of the power of the imagination to define what it means to be alive now, here, today.”

James Runcie is joined on this year’s judging panel by Booker Prize-shortlisted novelist Fiona Mozley, award winning writer, poet and winner of the Desmond Elliot Prize Derek Owusu, multi-award-winning novelist and short story writer Donal Ryan, and returning judge Di Speirs, books editor at BBC Audio.

Ms Speirs said: “In a year when so many of us have been isolated and apart, the joy of these stories in which strangers offer comfort, and sometimes love, was notable.

“This year radio has played its part in providing companionship; these tales of unexpected encounters and kindnesses remind us of the importance of connection.”

The BBC National Short Story Award with Cambridge University was established to raise the profile of the short-form story and this year’s shortlist join renowned alumni such as Zadie Smith, Hilary Mantel, Rose Tremain and William Trevor.

The 2021 winner will be announced live on BBC Radio 4’s Front Row on October 19.

Five stories will be broadcast on Radio 4 and BBC Sounds and published in an anthology produced by Comma Press.

The readers of this year’s stories include Irish actor and screenwriter Emmet Kirwan, who will read Body Audit, and Co Derry actress Laura Pyper, who will read All the People Were Mean and Bad.

Mr Gleeson’s debut novel Rockadoon Shore was published by John Murray Press in 2017 and his short film Psychic premiered at the Galway Film Fleadh in 2018.

His first play, Blood in the Dirt, debuted at the New Theatre in Dublin in 2019.

Ms Caldwell is the author of four novels, including the forthcoming These Days (Faber, March 2022); several stage plays including Leaves, Notes to Future Self and a version of Chekhov’s Three Sisters; multiple radio dramas including the Leavetaking trilogy, comprising The Flowers are Perfect in the Garden, At Sea and Martians, broadcast on BBC Radio 4 in the spring of 2021; and, most recently, two collections of short stories: Multitudes (2016) and Intimacies (Faber, 2021).