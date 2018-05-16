Two Irish teachers freed after week in Beijing prison due to 'issues with visas'
Two Irish teachers have been released after spending more than a week in a Bejing prison due to alleged issues with their visas.
Both women, one from Co Kildare and the other from Co Offaly, were on working visas and teaching in Beijing schools.
It is understood the two women each took a second job teaching in an unlicensed private school. They took the job with honest intentions and were unaware it was not licensed.
The pair, along with nine others, were arrested on Saturday, May 5 for working illegally.
The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed to Independent.ie that they are aware of the case and "is providing ongoing consular assistance".
Speaking last week, Fianna Fáil TD for Kildare South Fiona O’Loughlin described the case as "incredibly upsetting" and said that the Irish embassy was "doing their absolute best to get the girls out".
Online Editors